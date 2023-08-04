Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. 1,184,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,707. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

