Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of SNY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. 1,184,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,707. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82.
About Sanofi
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.