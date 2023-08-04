Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.47-1.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 581,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sanmina by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

