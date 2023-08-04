Sandy Spring Bank Sells 6,866 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 615,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $75,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 15.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 114,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in NIKE by 33.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NIKE by 27.8% in the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,022,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

