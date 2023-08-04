Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,946 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.07. 1,625,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,768. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.