Sandy Spring Bank Has $92.50 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,919,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

