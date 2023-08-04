Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $61.18. 3,714,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $213.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,385.20.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

