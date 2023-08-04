Sandy Spring Bank Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.77. 3,379,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,334. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day moving average is $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $254.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

