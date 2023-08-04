Sandy Spring Bank Buys 5,040 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDQ. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 392,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 57,830 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 227,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. 1,771,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,491. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

