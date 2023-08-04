Sandy Spring Bank Buys 107 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $462.59. The stock had a trading volume of 408,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,292. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.33. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

