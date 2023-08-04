SALT Market Cap Hits $2.63 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, SALT has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $10,679.91 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017350 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.26 or 1.00041451 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02174868 USD and is down -7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,741.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

