Salem Media Group (SALM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. On average, analysts expect Salem Media Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SALM opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

