Saitama Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Saitama token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $34.85 million and approximately $625,786.95 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014138 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,163.23 or 1.00064654 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Saitama

SAITAMA is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,407,960,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,408,310,266.21066 with 44,393,531,797.893906 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00078648 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $590,669.35 traded over the last 24 hours."

