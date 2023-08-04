Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on September 15th

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SAFT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.53. 31,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.28. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $96.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 8,789 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,683,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,563,968.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 8,789 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $639,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,683,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,563,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 121,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,626 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile



Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

