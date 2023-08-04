Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 127,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,525. Safehold has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 36.60, a quick ratio of 36.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.33%.

Insider Activity at Safehold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $245,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 51.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,183 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth $10,264,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 43.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,104,000 after purchasing an additional 645,322 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 443,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Safehold by 539.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 400,033 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFE. Mizuho reduced their price target on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAFE

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.