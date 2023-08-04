Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) PT Lowered to $40.00

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYI. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. 1,652,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

