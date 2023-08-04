Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

R has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of R opened at $99.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $103.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $673,048.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,350.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $673,048.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,350.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,932. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

