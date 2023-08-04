Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after acquiring an additional 771,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 565,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 427,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 1.6 %

RYAN traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 221,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,857. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 0.45. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $257,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,382.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,545,575 shares of company stock worth $415,122,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

