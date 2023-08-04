Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Rubicon Organics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Rubicon Organics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.