RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Sells $408,577.32 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RPM International Trading Down 0.1 %

RPM International stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.77. 597,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,547. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $107.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in RPM International by 283.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $2,046,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in RPM International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in RPM International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 133,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in RPM International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

