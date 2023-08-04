Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$545,374.62 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total transaction of C$545,374.62.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total value of C$515,507.49.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$127.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$126.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0074977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CSFB lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$135.71.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

