Royal Bank of Canada Trims Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Target Price to C$36.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 3.2 %

TSE GIL traded up C$1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$41.55. 674,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,338. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$35.76 and a 1-year high of C$46.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18. The company has a market cap of C$7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$950.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$962.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 26.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.9643202 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$298,146.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

