Royal Bank of Canada Trims Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Target Price to C$36.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Gildan Activewear Stock Up 3.2 %
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$950.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$962.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 26.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.9643202 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$298,146.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
