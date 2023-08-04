Royal Bank of Canada Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$63.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCE. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Cormark lowered their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.54.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2180822 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
