Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AMAM opened at $14.53 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.