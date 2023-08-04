Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $32.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,177,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,169 shares of company stock worth $18,305,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dropbox by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after buying an additional 1,476,635 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,930 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

