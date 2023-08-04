Rosenblatt Securities Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $43.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.80.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.17 on Monday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

