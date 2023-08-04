Rosenblatt Securities Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $100.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

