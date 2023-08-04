Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $44,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.47. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $502.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

