Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.85-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.24.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $301.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,531. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.