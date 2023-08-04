Robert W. Baird Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $115.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

