Robert W. Baird Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $204.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.88.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.