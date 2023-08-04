Robert W. Baird Increases Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $194.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

AZPN stock opened at $196.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

