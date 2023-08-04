Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 28,900 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $39,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.40. 1,275,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,292. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

