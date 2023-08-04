Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 17,635 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.90% of Ambarella worth $27,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $114,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ambarella by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $279,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 411,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,811. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.61.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.