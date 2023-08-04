Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,109 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $50,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,734,000 after buying an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,855,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,619,000 after buying an additional 171,968 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

NYSE TEL traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $138.50. 1,214,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

