Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 680,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,938 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in AECOM were worth $57,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $214,427,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,021,000 after buying an additional 85,544 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 601,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,657. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

