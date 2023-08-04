Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases New Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 403,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $91,112,000. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.78. 327,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,200. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.92. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.