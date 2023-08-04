Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 8,500 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.13. 338,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,732. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.05 and a 1 year high of $174.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,891 shares of company stock worth $8,899,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

