Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 102,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 1.12% of Core & Main worth $63,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after buying an additional 1,866,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Core & Main by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Northcoast Research began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $819,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,406.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $682,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,883.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,406.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,334,807 shares of company stock worth $489,153,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $32.27. 1,436,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.