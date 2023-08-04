Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366,700 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 2.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.99% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $130,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,623. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $150,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,378 shares of company stock worth $7,545,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

