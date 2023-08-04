Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 32,557 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.04. 5,297,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

