Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.39.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,715,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,267,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $787,993,000 after buying an additional 1,443,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,547,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $147,795,000 after purchasing an additional 277,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

