Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion. Revvity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $123.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,506. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26. Revvity has a 1 year low of $110.75 and a 1 year high of $163.93.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.61 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

