Reviewing Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) & Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Free Report) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Countryside Partnerships and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A Century Communities 7.87% 14.70% 8.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Countryside Partnerships and Century Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Century Communities $4.51 billion 0.54 $525.13 million $9.55 7.92

Analyst Ratings

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Countryside Partnerships.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Countryside Partnerships and Century Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Countryside Partnerships 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Communities 1 1 2 0 2.25

Countryside Partnerships currently has a consensus target price of $264.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,035.14%. Century Communities has a consensus target price of $76.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. Given Countryside Partnerships’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Countryside Partnerships is more favorable than Century Communities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Century Communities beats Countryside Partnerships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Countryside Partnerships

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties. It has a total land bank of 56,806 plots. The company also offers estate management services. The company was formerly known as Countryside Properties PLC and changed its name to Countryside Partnerships PLC in January 2022. Countryside Partnerships PLC was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Brentwood, the United Kingdom.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

