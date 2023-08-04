ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.95. 694,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,598. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed has a 52 week low of $202.04 and a 52 week high of $247.65.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,501 shares of company stock worth $6,169,295. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ResMed by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.