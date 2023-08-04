ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Plans Dividend of $0.48

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

ResMed has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

RMD traded down $40.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.25. 2,883,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,909. ResMed has a 1-year low of $178.16 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.27.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,501 shares of company stock worth $6,169,295 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $244,477,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ResMed by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,307,000 after acquiring an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ResMed by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

