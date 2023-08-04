Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Relx (RELX)

Relx (NYSE: RELX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2023 – Relx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2023 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,040 ($39.03) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80).

7/28/2023 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,913 ($37.40) to GBX 2,915 ($37.42).

7/28/2023 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,930 ($37.62) to GBX 2,960 ($38.00).

7/28/2023 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($26.96) to GBX 2,200 ($28.24).

7/3/2023 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,585 ($33.19) to GBX 2,700 ($34.66).

6/28/2023 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($39.80) to GBX 3,040 ($39.03).

Relx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RELX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 276,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Relx Plc alerts:

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Relx by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.