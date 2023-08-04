Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,525. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average of $223.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $170.90 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.