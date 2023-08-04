Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $1.72-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.80 EPS.

Repligen Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,208. Repligen has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 32.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Repligen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

