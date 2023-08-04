Render Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $646.26 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00006065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $646.26 million and approximately $14.07 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

