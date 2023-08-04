Renasant Bank Sells 8,005 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 109,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 80,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 59,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 40,782,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,855,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

